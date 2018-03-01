Jessica Alba and Cash Warren’s daughter Honor is one doting big sister. The Into the Blue actress took to her Instagram on Wednesday, February 28, to share a tender snapshot of her firstborn feeding her newborn brother Hayes. Alongside the heartwarming image of Honor, nine, lovingly gazing at her sibling while giving him a bottle, the proud mom-of-three simply penned, “These two 💕.”

VIEW GALLERY Jessica's daughter Honor gave her baby brother a bottle Photo: Instagram/jessicaalba

The Hollywood star, 36, and her husband, 39, welcomed their son on December 31. The pair are also parents to six-year-old daughter Haven. Jessica has previously shared videos of her daughters giving their baby brother sweet “sister smooches.” While announcing his son’s arrival on January 1, Cash noted in his announcement: “You have two amazing sisters who already adore you and I know you’ll be thankful to have them guide the way.”

Aw 💙 A post shared by Jessica Marie Alba ❇️ (@dailyjessicaalba) on Jan 8, 2018 at 11:37pm PST

Last year, Jessica revealed that her girls were looking forward to gaining a baby brother. "My six year old, she was worried about being a middle child, but she gets to be a big sister and a little sister," she said during an appearance on The Rachael Ray Show. "So, she’s stoked about that -- and she doesn’t have to compete with another girl." The actress also noted that she was excited to have a boy. She quipped, “For me, the girls love their dad. I wanted someone to love me more.”

Jessica recently admitted that she's changed since giving birth to Hayes. Sharing a video of herself and her newborn sleeping on her chest, she confessed: “I’ve never been a morning person…until now. Our morning feeding/cuddle is my favorite time of day. #morningsunshine."