Camila Cabello is getting personal with her fans. The Havana singer surprised the world by releasing her YouTube documentary Made in Miami on Tuesday, February 27. The 17-minute film puts a spotlight light on the 20-year-old songstress's immigration from Cuba to Miami and her journey to becoming a global pop star. The former Fifth Harmony member invited her family and friends to talk about how she went from the shy girl, who only did karaoke at home, to one of the biggest performers in pop music.

"My family's attitude of never setting limits on yourself," Camila shared in the video. "That's why there's cameras here now." After the premiere, the Never Be the Same singer treated fans to a personal Q&A, where she introduced her new puppy, Thunder, teased a new tour, and opened up about allowing cameras to come into her life for the project. "It's the most I've ever let people in before," she shared. "I'm a private person. That's why I'm so bad at social media."