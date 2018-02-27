Salma Hayek and her little girl enjoyed a mother-daughter Hollywood date night! The Mexican actress, 51, and her 10-year-old daughter Valentina attended the world premiere of Disney's A Wrinkle in Time on Monday, February 26, held at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood. The How to Be a Latin Lover star walked the red carpet solo, in a stunning all-black ensemble that consisted of a Gucci vest and shirt in addition to Alexander McQueen boots. While her and husband François-Henri Pinault's daughter did not walk the carpet, she was treated to introductions with some of the film's stars.

Salma was joined at the A Wrinkle in Time premiere by her daughter Valentina

The proud mom took to her Instagram to share a picture of herself and her look-alike daughter hugging actress Rowan Blanchard. "With @rowanblanchardmaking a Valentina sandwich at the "A Wrinkle in Time" premiere// haciendo un sándwich de Valentina con Rowan en la premiere de #awrinkleintime #girlpower," the caption read. In another photo from the evening, Valentina was pictured smiling and embracing one of the film's stars, Oprah Winfrey.

Salma and Valentina weren't the only famous mother-daughter pair the premiere. The night was full of girl power as Reese Witherspoon was joined by her 18-year-old daughter Ava Phillippe. Ellen Pompeo was also accompanied to the event by her eight-year-old daughter Stella. Meanwhile mom-to-be Eva Longoria showed off her growing baby bump is a sleek green dress.

Salma and Valentina's Disney night out comes a couple months after the pair spent a magical day at Disneyland Paris — where they kicked off the holiday season. Last year, Valentina joined her mother on an inspiring trip to South Africa. The Hitman's Bodyguard actress shared how the trip was used as a learning experience for her little girl.

Valentina met the film's stars, including Oprah Winfrey

"My daughter was there," Salma told the Telegraph. "We put her to work, participating in all kinds of dances and games and clapping, helping to stimulate the young children's development. My stepdaughter did interviews with other teenagers. They know that this kind of work is part of my life. A very important part of my life. My kids have seen many different kinds of life and they're eager to learn, and also pretty cool about it. They jump in and fit in."

A Wrinkle in Time opens in theaters March 9