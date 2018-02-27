Demi Lovato kicked off her Tell Me You Love Me tour on Monday, February 26, in San Diego, California, where she was joined onstage by a special group of fans. In one of the show's more inspiring moments, the Confident singer brought out survivors of the recent Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting as part of CAST on Tour. "On February 14, one of the worst mass shootings in American history took place," the Sorry Not Sorry singer told the crowd as the students stood next to her. "These students were in school that day. Please welcome them to the stage."

Demi invited survivors of the Parkland, Florida school shooting to the opening night of her Tell Me You Love Me tour Photo: Getty Images

Demi performed her song Warrior and dedicated it to the students. In a statement to HOLA! USA, the pop star said, "I was able to bring out and meet a few of the students that had to experience the shooting in Florida on the 14th. It was such an honor to meet them and hear their courageous stories. I want to make sure their voices are being heard and we can provide them with the mental health and post trauma care they need."

Backstage, Demi posed for a group photo with the students, who wore matching burgundy MSD Strong shirts. After being moved by images from the shooting, the Disney Channel alum opened up about why it was important for her to have the survivors share their stories and check on their mental health. "Seeing something that disturbing is just painful to watch," she told CBS News. "My heart goes out to them."

The Confident singer has personally reached out to survivors of the shooting Photo: Getty Images

In the days after the shooting, Demi was vocal about reaching out to student survivors, starting with one of the Parkland high school's seniors Emma Gonzalez. The Echame La Culpa singer spoke out about the importance of using her tour as a platform for the discussion on metal health.

"It has nothing to do with politics. It's about healing. It was how can we help these students heal from what they've been through," the 25-year-old mental health advocate said. "These students that came here today and shared their stories are so incredibly brave and courageous and they really are warriors in my eyes."