Eugenio Derbez is a proud father and grandfather! The How to Be a Latin Lover star took to his Instagram on Monday, February 26, to pen a tribute to his daughter Aislinn Derbez, who welcomed her daughter Kailani with husband Mauricio Ochmann earlier this week. Alongside a photo of himself and the new mom, the actor penned, "My beautiful daughter, @aislinnderbez When you were born I was not sure if I was going to be a good father, maybe I'm still not sure. What I am certain of is that you have taught me many important life lessons. Watching you grow into the great woman that you are today fills me with so much pride and joy that I think maybe I did ok as a father."

VIEW GALLERY Eugenio shared a sweet message dedicated to his daughter and granddaughter Photo: Getty Images

The 56-year-old actor added, "Now comes #Kailani to fill your heart with joy like you have filled mine and to show you that there is no greater love than the love for your child. I would like to welcome you both to this new and wonderful time in your lives. You may be a mother now but ... you will always be my little girl and I will always be there to hold your hand. I love you deeply! #Kailani #AislinnDerbez."

Eugenio's 30-year-old daughter Aislinn and her husband Mauricio welcomed their first child together on Sunday, February 25. The happy couple took to their respective Instagram accounts to share the news. "Welcome Kailani," a post on Aislinn's Instagram Story read in front of a backdrop of a Hawaiian island. "This trip to Hawaii 9 months ago changed our lives and for that we chose you a Hawaiian name. We love you."

VIEW GALLERY Aislinn and her husband Mauricio welcomed a baby girl named Kailani Photo: Getty Images

After her baby announcement, the Do it Like an Hombre star shared a picture of herself from when she was pregnant along with a reflective caption about her belly. Attached to the photo, Aislinn wrote in Spanish: "My last photo pregnant🤰🏻😍 I'm going to miss that belly ... and I think I've never had so much water in my life (obvious alkaline), hydrating well is the best thing we can do for our health!"