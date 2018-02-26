Little miss West is in the building! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's baby girl Chicago made her social media debut. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared the first picture of her baby girl on her Instagram account on Monday, February 26, next to the caption "Baby Chicago." In the picture, Kim, who debuted her pink hair during her trip to Japan over the weekend, holds her baby girl as they wear matching white outfits and Snapchat filters.

CLICK FOR FULL GALLERY

VIEW GALLERY Kim and Kanye's youngest daughter made her Instagram debut Photo: Instagram/@kimkardashian

The image of little Chi comes two days after the 36-year-old revealed who her five-week-old daughter looks like. When a fan asked Kim via Twitter how her newborn is doing, the KKW Beauty mogul replied: "The sweetest! Best Baby! She looks a tiny bit like North and a tiny bit like Saint but definitely her own person!" Baby Chi made her on screen debut in her aunt Kylie Jenner's YouTube birth announcement. Earlier this month, the 19-year-old beauty mogul surprised fans when she shared her pregnancy journey in an 11-minute video.

MORE: Kylie Jenner welcomes "beautiful and healthy" baby girl

In the scene Kylie holds her newest niece and asks sister Kim if she's figured out a name. "I think we're going to go with Chicago," the mom-of-three shared. Rob Kardashian and his daughter Dream are also filmed saying hello to their new family member. Kim also shares four-year-old daughter North and two-year-old son Saint with her husbad and the Famous rapper. Last month, Kim announced the arrival of baby Chi - who was born via surrogate.

VIEW GALLERY Baby Chi made her first appearance in Kylie Jenner's baby reveal video

GALLERY: CELEBRITIES AND ROYALS WHO HAVE WELCOMED BABIES IN 2018

"Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl," the proud mother confirmed on her website at the time. "We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care. North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister."