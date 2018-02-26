It's a girl! Aislinn Derbez and Mauricio Ochmann welcomed their daughter Kailani into the world on Sunday, February 25. On Monday, the proud father took to his Instagram to share the news of his daughter's arrival with a picture of her tiny footprints, which he captioned: "Born yesterday. Thanks @aislinnderbez for this beautiful baby. We are very happy."

VIEW GALLERY The Mexican pair welcomed their daughter on February 25 Photo: Getty Images

Aislinn also took to her Instagram to announce her baby girl's birth and shared the special meaning behind her name. "Welcome Kailani," a post on her Instagram Stories read in front of a backdrop of a Hawaiian island. "This trip to Hawaii 9 months ago changed our lives and for that we chose you a Hawaiian name. We love you."

So far, the couple has not shared any pictures of their newborn's face. Kailani is the 30-year-old actress' first child and the 40-year-old actor's second. Mauricio has a 13-year-old daughter, Lorenza, whom he shares with ex-wife Maria Jose del Valle Prieto.

The Mexican pair, who tied the knot in 2016, have documented their pregnancy journey, including sharing pictures with their followers from their trip to Hawaii. Last week, fans learned the gender of the couple's bundle of joy with a sweet post that read: "Waiting with a lot of love for our beautiful baby 👼🏻 (Yes, it's a girl!! 😱👧🏻) @mauochmann 💜 #38weekspregnant 📷 by @vadhird @vadphotography."