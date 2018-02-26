Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are celebrating a very special day. On Monday, February 26, the pair took to their respective Instagram accounts to lovingly celebrate their ninth wedding anniversary. The couple marked the day by sharing never-before-seen photos from their private Santa Monica church ceremony. The Brazilian supermodel posted an image of herself in her strapless lace Dolce & Gabbana gown kissing the New England Patriots quarterback at the altar, which she captioned: "What a ride this past 9 years have been. I love learning and growing with you. Happy anniversary love of my lifey! Te amo muito! ❤😘 Que aventura tem sido esses últimos 9 anos. Amo aprender e crescer contigo. Feliz aniversário amor da minha vida!."

Gisele and Tom celebrated their ninth anniversary with never-before-seen pictures from their wedding

Tom also took to his Instagram to share a photo of himself and Gisele kissing at their church ceremony. Alongside the picture, the football star wrote: "Live, Laugh, Love.....and I Love You! Feliz Aniversário! Te Amo muito!!❤️💍😍." The 37-year-old model and the 40-year-old athlete, who share son Benjamin, eight, and five-year-old daughter Vivian, officially tied the knot on February 26, 2009. Two months later, the pair celebrated their nuptials with a second ceremony at Gisele’s estate in Costa Rica.

Discussing his low-key California wedding in 2009, Tom told GQ, "We planned it in like ten days, and it was perfect," adding, "We went back to the house and I barbecued aged New York strips. We had champagne, a cake, some ice cream. It was a great night. I think you always have this idea that weddings need to be 200 people and you invite everybody, and I'm all for it if people want to do that, but I think there was really something special about just having our parents there."

The New England Patriots quarterback and the supermodel were married on February 26, 2009

Ahead of their anniversary, the longtime loves enjoyed a romantic getaway to Costa Rica. A week after Tom's championship team suffered a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Super Bowl LII, the dad-of-three took to his Instagram to share a beautiful sunset picture with his wife. Tom captioned the post: "This Sunday's outcome is a lot better than last Sunday's! #losingstreakstopsatone 😜❤️💯." Gisele echoed her husband's sentiments, simply writing: "❤️🙏'