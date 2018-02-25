Just when it seems like Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez can’t possibly get any cooler, the Hollywood couple outdoes themselves. It appeared as though the A-listers spent some time “hanging out” with Barack Obama on Friday, February 23 at the MIT Sloan Sports Analytics Conference 2018 in Boston. “Ooooh... just my Macho and Mr. President hanging out backstage...” J.Lo wrote alongside a photo of Barack and A-Rod smiling together. Both of the high profile men were enlisted to speak at the 12th annual edition of the event, which was presented by ESPN.

CLICK FOR FULL GALLERY

VIEW GALLERY

Jennifer Lopez shared a photo of Alex Rodriguez with Barack Obama Photo: Instagram/@jlo

The 56-year-old former President was the centerpiece speaker at the gathering, participating in a discussion led by conference co-founders Jessica Gelman and Daryl Morey. According to ESPN, there were special restrictions placed on attendees for Barack’s appearance. No photography, video recording, streaming, and social media posting were allowed during the panel. After the panel, they stated that “the sharing or reporting of its contents on public platforms, including social media, will not be permitted.”

GALLERY: JENNIFER LOPEZ RANKS HER TOP TEN LOOKS

While less top secret than the latter, Alex still brought excitement to the event. The 42-year-old MLB star helped to close out the day, sharing his experience in the sports industry and his career ups and downs along with Maverick Carter, Jason Robins, Nate Silver, and Michele Steele. Day two of the event (which took place on Saturday, February 24) featured several NBA star speakers as well.

VIEW GALLERY

A-Rod giving J.Lo a sweet Sunday kiss Photo: Instagram/@jlo

MORE: J.Lo and A-Rod whisk their kids off to the Super Bowl

Although she wasn’t seen in the picture, it’s thought to be that the 48-year-old Shades of Blue star was on hand to support her businessman boyfriend. A couple of days later, on February 25, the superstar shared a photo of Alex sweetly kissing her on the forehead, writing: “Happy Sunday everyone…” The pair rocked casual glam, both wearing long sleeves and high boots. This past week, Alex was spotted cheering on his lady love at her first All I Have show of 2018 in Vegas.