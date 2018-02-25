A new baby isn’t the only incredible gift Kylie Jenner has recently received. The reality star took to her Instagram story over the weekend to reveal the extravagant present she got for giving birth to her and boyfriend Travis Scott’s daughter Stormi: a $1.4 million Ferrari! “Push present,” she says while showing off her sleek new ride on camera. “Can’t believe she’s mine,” she wrote over a photo of the luxury car in the driveway. The 20-year-old was given a jet-black Ferrari LaFerrari which boasts a hot red interior. The hybrid sports car is known for its speedy acceleration and butterfly doors.

Kylie Jenner got a sleek new ride for having a new baby Photo: Instagram/@kyliejenner

It won’t be surprising to learn that Kylie’s shiny set of wheels is considered a limited-production car, with only 500 ever made according to the brand. The lucky girl was seen taking her fresh whip out for a spin with her man in Malibu, marking their first public appearance together. According to PEOPLE, the new parents sped out for a lunch date with friends and family at Nobu Malibu.

Photos show that the television personality wore a black t-shirt with black pants, while her love Travis matched her in a black jacket and graphic tee. The pair looked content as they were pictured during the outing and inside the supercar, where Kylie rode in the passenger seat.

As previously reported, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star welcomed her first child in secret on February, 1 with Travis. Kylie took to social media to confirm the happy news, writing that the newborn weighed 8lbs 9oz. She apologized to her fans that are used to her documenting every part of her life, saying she chose not to confirm that she was expecting. "I'm sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions," she wrote. "I understand you're use to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world."