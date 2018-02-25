Kardashian-Jenners versus Wests! It looks like Kanye West has fulfilled another one of his lifelong dreams: being a contestant on Celebrity Family Feud. Kim Kardashian took to Snapchat to reveal the exciting news on Saturday, February 24, saying her hubby’s always wanted to go on the hit game show. “So, if you guys don’t know, Kanye and I are the biggest fans of Family Feud,” Kim said to her fans in the clip. “Kanye said he’s been waiting his whole life for this moment, so we [The West’s], are playing against the Kardashian-Jenner’s and I have a good feeling about this, that we’re going to win.”

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West appeared on 'Family Feud' Photo: Snapchat/ Kim Kardashian

Adding to the excitement, Kim said: “The audience doesn’t know who the family is today on Family Feud!” It appears as though the married couple faced off against Kendall Jenner, Khloé Kardashian, Kris Jenner, grandma Mary-Jo and cousin Cici Bussey. Though all of the other players haven’t been confirmed, it also seemed like Kim’s best friend Jonathan Cheban helped round out the West team since her and Kanye's children (North, four, Saint, two and Chicago, 1 month) are too young to participate.

The Kardashian-Jenner clan was out in full force for 'Family Feud' Photo: Snapchat/ Kim Kardashian

Giving glimpses of what goes on behind-the-scenes and in the greenroom at the ABC show, the 37-year-old reality star posted several Snapchat videos to her account. “I’ve jumped ship from team Kar-Jen,” she joked in one of them, “I’m on team West, guys!” Her videos also featured a very pregnant Khloé, who flaunted her baby bump in a formfitting ensemble, and her half-sister Kendall Jenner.

The Wests vs. the Kardashians Photo: Snapchat/Kim Kardashian

Although this is a first for Kim and her 40-year-old rapper husband, some of the clan has already made an appearance on Family Feud. Kim’s mom Kris, and her sisters Khloe and Kourtney previously stood behind the blue podiums along with their step-dad Bruce Jenner for a taping back in 2008.

