Eva Longoria may have been in the middle of a photo shoot, but her baby didn’t care! The pregnant star took to Instagram on Friday, February 23, to share that the little one in her tummy called the shots during her recent poolside posing. “When you’re doing a photo shoot but baby wants the fries close by!” the 42-year-old actress wrote along with a picture from her gorgeous looking session. She added: “#HappyFriday.” The new snap showed the mother-to-be sitting beside a lovely swimming pool, leaning forward with her elbows on a table. To satisfy her coming bundle of joy, the table had a bowl of yummy French fries perfectly positioned on it!

Eva Longoria really wanted fries during a photo shoot Photo: Instagram/@evalongoria

The former Desperate Housewives talent rocked a stunning slicked back wet hairstyle look for the shoot, tucking her tresses behind her ears to flaunt fabulous earrings. The photo concept seemed to be to make it look like Eva was actually sitting inside the pool. Eva’s celebrity friends, such as Once Upon A Time’s Lana Parrilla and famed director Kenny Ortega, “liked” the post.

Eva, Kerry and Gina had a ball on the carpet together on February 20 Photo: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for JumpLine

Pregnancy hasn’t been slowing Eva down. She stepped out earlier in the week for the 20th annual Costume Designers Guild Awards in Beverly Hills. The TV actress had her growing baby bump on display in a dusty pink satin dress, which she paired with a matching duster cover-up. She turned heads as she presented Kerry Washington with the Spotlight Award, which honors an actor whose talent and career personify an enduring commitment to excellence. Later, Eva and Kerry were seen goofing around on the carpet with Gina Rodriguez.

HOLA! confirmed in December that Eva and her husband, José Bastón, are expecting their first child — a son — together. The pair's baby boy will be the first child for Eva and fourth for the Mexican businessman. The 49-year-old is already a father to daughters Natalia and Mariana and son Jose from his first marriage to Natalia Esperón.