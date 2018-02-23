Jessica Alba has the sweetest morning companion. In an Instagram video posted on Friday, February 23, featuring her newborn son Hayes, the mom-of-three gave her followers a peek at their morning routine. “I’ve never been a morning person…until now. Our morning feeding/cuddle is my favorite time of day. #morningsunshine," she captioned the post. In the clip, the 36-year-old panned the camera down to her one-month-old as he laid on her chest, sleeping with his mouth open.

VIEW GALLERY Jessica shared a video of her and her son's morning routine Photo: Getty Images

The Honest Company founder’s little boy caught some much-needed rest after joining his mom for a big meeting. On Wednesday, February 21, Jessica shared a picture of herself and her baby boy with a number of other celebrity mothers including, Kelly Rowland, Rachel Zoe, Nicole Richie and California congresswoman Kamala Harris. “Baby boy and I got to spend time today w a very inspiring @kamalaharris -discussing all things we as mothers, business owners and citizens face today,” she penned alongside a group photo.

She added, “We owe it to our children to get educated and vote for folks that align with our human values. Link in Bio ☝🏽to register. Every voice/vote matters! When united we are powerful. Thank you #kamalaharris for being a beacon of light for us. #womensupportingwomen #moms #sisters#girlfriendsarethebestfriends@sweetbabyjamie @rachelzoe@nicolerichie @brigetteromanek @rivfifi@kellysawyer @moonfrye @kellyrowland."

Jessica, who also shares daughters Haven, six, and Honor, nine, with husband Cash Warren, welcomed her son on December 31. The actress recently shared her journey to getting her fitness back on track after his birth.

VIEW GALLERY Hayes joined his mother and other famous moms for an inspiring meeting Photo: Instagram/@jessicaalba

Six weeks after welcoming her baby boy, Jessica shared a sweaty selfie from the gym, writing: "Got back in the 🚲 saddle 💦 ish was hard. #6weekspostpartumthx @aaronhines @cyclehousela & @tracydawnhall 4 motivating me.” The actress’ trainer at Cycle House took to his Instagram to share the same selfie, along with a message about her progress. He wrote, “First class back post 👶🏽 and she crushed it!! @jessicalba.”