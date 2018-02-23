Amal Clooney stepped into the spotlight on Friday, February 23. The stylish 40-year-old was the keynote speaker at the fourth annual Watermark Conference for Women in San Jose, California. Watermark aims to increase the number of women in leadership positions. On stage, the mom-of-two, who is a renowned international human rights attorney, shared her advice for young women. "Be persistent. Follow your passion. It doesn't matter if you don't exactly know where you're going to end up," she said, adding, "If you do what you love you're likely to do well, then one opportunity will lead to another."

While at the event, Amal also discussed the recent Never Again movement being led by the students of the recent mass shooting in Parkland Florida. "I'm blown away by these students. They are the best vehicle and best hope for change,” the lawyer said.

Amal, who welcomed twins Ella and Alexander last summer with husband George Clooney, admitted that her children are lucky to go to school in the United States and that their lives depend on change. Earlier this week, the Clooneys announced that plan to walk alongside the students at the March 24 march in Washington, D.C. that was organized by teenage survivors from the Valentine’s Day massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. "The march we're attending is their march. They give me hope,” Amal said.

In addition to joining the students and their families at the march, Amal and George also donated $500,000 to the March For Our Lives movement on behalf of their eight-month-old twins. “Amal and I are so inspired by the courage and eloquence of these young men and women from Stoneman Douglas High School,” George said in a statement. “Our family will be there on March 24 to stand side by side with this incredible generation of young people from all over the country, and in the name of our children Ella and Alexander, we’re donating $500,000 to help pay for this groundbreaking event." The Hollywood actor added, "Our children’s lives depend on it.”