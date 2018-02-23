Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony’s twins Max and Emme Muñiz rang in their tenth birthday in a sweet way. The Shades of Blue actress took to her Instagram Story on Thursday, February 22, to share an inside look at her children's celebration held at the Sugar Factory in Las Vegas. The party featured an array of desserts including a sloth birthday cake for Emme and a Mario Kart one for Max.

In one clip, J.Lo’s son touched his cake and stuck out his tongue towards it, to which his mom said, “Max don’t lick it!” The mom-of-two also snapped a photo of her daughter holding on to one of the restaurant’s signature drinks, while her brother posed with the “worlds largest gummy 🐻.”

VIEW GALLERY Jennifer Lopez's twins turned ten on February 22 Photo: Instagram/JLo

In addition to the party posts, Jennifer, 48, also penned multiple heartfelt tributes to her kids. Attached to a montage of home videos, the doting mom penned: “It's hard to get my head around the fact that it's been 10 years since these two forces of nature came into my world and changed my life forever... you healed my soul and rejuvenated my existence... you taught me about love and life and myself in a way I never imagined... and I am forever in love with those beautiful faces...

#wheniseeyourfacetheresnotathingthatiwouldchange #becauseyouramazingjustthewayyouare.”

Jennifer also shared posts specific to each of her kids. “Emme you are my soul, my inner child personified the most joyful deep and sensitive human being I have ever met...and I adore everything about you...your artistry, your independence, your strength and your sensitive spirit... Happy 10th Birthday my marshmallow princess...I know you're growing up so much but you will always be my precious coconut🥥#wheniseeyourfacetheresnotathingthatiwouldchange #becauseyoureamazingjustthewayyouare,” Jennifer wrote to her mini-me daughter.

Meanwhile for her son, the Amor, Amor, Amor singer penned, “Max you are my heart, my love and my light... you brighten up every day for me with your kindness and caring, your love and awareness... your energy is unmatched, your sense of humor makes everyone around you laugh, and I marvel at your depth of understanding of people and the world... my old soul, my beautiful boy, Happy 10th Birthday I know you are getting so big but you will always be my precious coconut 🥥... #wheniseeyourfacetheresnotathingthatiwouldchange #becauseyoureamazingjustthewayyouare.”

The heartwarming videos were all set to Bruno Mars’ song Just the Way You Are. Jennifer welcomed her children in 2008 with her ex-husband Marc Anthony. The couple split in 2011 and finalized their divorce in 2014. The Hollywood star is currently dating Alex Rodriguez, who is often seen enjoying quality time with Jennifer’s kids. J.Lo made sure to include her beau and his daughters, Ella, nine, and Natasha, 13, in a fourth birthday tribute video shared on Twitter, which she simply captioned: "The Coconuts Are 10!!! Happy Birthday Max and Emme!!"

