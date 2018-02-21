Eva Longoria’s unborn child is already being showered with love from his famous "aunties." The Desperate Housewives alum stepped out on Tuesday, February 20, for the 20th annual Costume Designers Guild Awards in Beverly Hills. The TV star, who is expecting her first child with husband José Bastón, had her growing baby bump on display in a dusty pink satin dress, which she paired with a matching duster cover-up. The 42-year-old was on hand to present Kerry Washington with the Spotlight Award, which honors an actor whose talent and career personify an enduring commitment to excellence.

The Hollywood beauties hammed it up on the carpet, joined by fellow actress Gina Rodriguez.

The Hollywood beauties hammed it up on the carpet, joined by fellow actress Gina Rodriguez. Kerry shared a goofy photo of the three ladies highlighting Eva’s bump, which she captioned: “Sisters from other misters. That baby’s gonna have a lotta aunties! THANK YOU @evalongoria for that beautiful introduction. You and @lynpaolo made me cry! And congrats to miss @hereisgina on being a bad*ss brilliant & beautiful host!!! Love y’all. #cdga20.”

As Eva made her way on stage to give a speech at the event, she jokingly acted tired telling the crowd, “It’s hard enough to decide what to wear to these things, oh my God,” adding, “My Spanx don’t fit anymore!”



The mom-to-be has been keeping fit during her pregnancy by hiking. HOLA! confirmed in December that Eva and her husband are expecting their first child — a son — together. The pair's baby boy will be the fourth child for the Mexican businessman, 49, who is already a father to daughters Natalia and Mariana and son Jose from his first marriage to Natalia Esperón.