First-time parents George and Amal Clooney want to ensure that their children Ella and Alexander will be safe in school one day. The Oscar winner, 56, and human rights attorney, 40, announced on Tuesday, February 20, that they are donating $500,000 in the name of their eight-month-old twins to the March For Our Lives movement, which was created by students to take action to stop the epidemic of mass school shootings. Along with the sizeable donation, the couple revealed that their family plans on marching alongside the students and their families in Washington, D.C. on March 24.

The couple welcomed their son and daughter on June 6, 2017

“Amal and I are so inspired by the courage and eloquence of these young men and women from Stoneman Douglas High School,” George said in a statement. “Our family will be there on March 24 to stand side by side with this incredible generation of young people from all over the country, and in the name of our children Ella and Alexander, we’re donating $500,000 to help pay for this groundbreaking event." He added, "Our children’s lives depend on it.”

Emma Gonzalez is one of many students behind the Maarch for Our Lives movement Photo: Getty Images

The March was organized by teenage survivors following the Valentine’s Day mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. The massacre left 17 dead and injured over a dozen. High school senior Emma Gonzalez, who has garnered the support of a number of Hollywood stars, gave a passionate speech at a rally in Fort Lauderdale on Saturday, February 17. She said, “We are going to be the kids you read about in textbooks. Not because we’re going to be another statistic about mass shooting in America, but because...we are going to be the last mass shooting.”