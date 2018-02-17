Jamie Foxx abruptly ended an interview with ESPN when the host asked him about Katie Holmes. While on the court preparing to play in the NBA-All-Star celebrity game on Friday, February 16, the 50-year-old actor only wanted to keep his head in the game. SportsCenter’s Michael Smith seemed to catch Jamie off-guard when he touched on recent photos that had surfaced of him playing basketball with Katie. “I know you’ve prepared and I saw pictures,” he said. “Did you and Katie Holmes play basketball for Valentine’s Day? Like some real Love & Basketball?”

Guess Jamie Foxx had to go and couldn't answer a question about playing basketball with Katie Holmes 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/XYq9fPHt3v — Rob Lopez (@r0bato) February 16, 2018

At the question, the Baby Driver star immediately went to take off his headphones and mic, standing up. A crew member assisted him in removing the equipment, leaving him free to walk away with a big smile on his face. “Uh oh, did we lose him?” Michael said as the actor, still visible on camera, then started to warm up on the court. “Oh, he ready… he ready to go, he ready to hoop.”

GALLERY: HOW THE STARS CELEBRATED VALENTINE'S DAY

The Oscar-winner appeared to shake off the moment as he was later seen on the court right before the game, chatting with ESPN alongside fellow player Justin Bieber. “I’m ready-made, all you gotta do is add water,” he said to a reporter. “They’re ready to pour some water on me and I’m ready to rock!” At that, he smoothly danced away from the cameras. Fellow celebrity players enlisted for the evening included Michael B. Jordan and Nick Cannon.

MORE: Katie Holmes shares rare personal photo with fans

Although Jamie dodged the question about his extremely private relationship, both him and Katie were seen out and about together on Valentine’s Day. Various publications had obtained photos Katie and Jamie walking with each other in L.A. on February 14. The pair were dressed in fairly casual attire and similar-looking hats, as Jamie carried a basketball and Nike bag.