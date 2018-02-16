There are some celebrities who have been lucky in love with royalty! Silver screen star Grace Kelly broke the mold when she gave up her career as an actress and married Prince Rainier III of Monaco in 1956. Years later, the royal couple's son Prince Albert II of Monaco and daughter Princess Stephanie followed in their father’s footsteps and had brief relationships with some of Hollywood’s elite. Another instance was when A-lister Olivia Wilde was married to Italian prince Tao Ruspoli from June 7, 2003 - September 29, 2011. In May, the world will see history repeat itself, yet again, when former Suits star Meghan Markle says “I do” to the UK's Prince Harry. Until then, here is a look at celebrities who romanced royalty.