Penélope Cruz isn't the biggest fan of fairy tale endings. The Spanish actress chatted with PorterEdit about putting her own spin on classic stories for her daughter Luna and son Leo to empower them. “Fairy tales matter so much because these are the first stories that you hear from the mouths of your parents,” the 43-year-old said. “So, when I read fairy tales to my kids at night, I’m always changing the endings – always, always, always, always. F*****g Cinderella and Sleeping Beauty and all of this – there’s a lot of machismo in those stories.”

She continued, “That can have an effect on the way that kids see the world. If you’re not careful, they start thinking: ‘Oh, so the men get to decide everything.’”

VIEW GALLERY The actress and Javier are parents to daughter Luna and son Leo Photo: Oscar Gonzalez/WENN.com

In her stories, the mom-of-two admitted that her heroines generally turn down marriage proposals. She explained, “In my version of Cinderella, when the prince says, ‘Do you wanna marry?’ she says, ‘No, thanks, ’cos I don’t want to be a princess. I want to be an astronaut, or a chef.’”

Penélope, who shares her four-year-old daughter and seven-year-old son with husband Javier Bardem, admitted that she has scored brownie points with her kids for being friendly with Josh Gad, aka the voice of Disney's beloved snowman Olaf from Frozen. The Assassination of Gianni Versace star revealed that she recorded her former co-star on her smartphone and plays his performances for her children. Penélope said, “I know Olaf, and that makes me the coolest mom in the world.”

VIEW GALLERY Penélope admitted she's a cool mom for knowing the voice of Olaf, Josh Gad Photo: WENN

The Hollywood star has previously opened up about how motherhood changed her. “I used to be so afraid about what people were going to think of me, if I was going to be accepted, if I was going to be loved,” Penélope confessed last year. “I put a lot of energy into the perception of myself. When I became a mother—almost seven years ago—something very deep changed in me, where I really don’t care about a lot of the stuff I used to care about before.” She added, “That’s part of growing up, and now I have to go through other tests that life will put in front of me. I have new fears now.”