While Luis Fonsi’s life tends to move anything but despacito, behind closed doors, the Puerto Rican singer enjoys “the small and simple things” with his wife Águeda López and their two young children — Mikaela, six, and Rocco, one. The Grammy-nominated singer opened up to HOLA! USA for his March cover story, about his family and the ordinary lives they live in Miami, Florida.

“When I get home, it’s like pushing the reset button,” the Échame la Culpa singer shared. “Here, in my home, we try not to talk about work; I am not the singer and we don’t talk about Despacito. I am a dad, a husband, and I try to enjoy the small and simple things in life.”

Luis and his family star on the cover of HOLA! USA

Those simple tasks include taking his little girl to school and helping with her homework, in addition to hauling out the trash. “That’s what I enjoy, because it’s what I don’t have, what I don’t get to see much, because of my job, but these are good problems to have in life,” he confessed.

Despite his global success and constant travels for work, Luis noted that he and his family are “very normal.” He said, “We’ve agreed that despite the positive craziness that is my profession, we wanted to have a very close, very normal family.” The dad-of-two continued, “One is a performer, a rockstar onstage, but here at home, we are a super normal, traditional family. We barbecue on the weekends. We try to live as close and normal as it is possible, and to give that to our children.”

The singer said, "We are a super normal, traditional family"

Águeda, who married the Latin singer in 2014, echoed her husband’s sentiments. She said, “He is a very successful artist, but when he arrives home, he is Mikaela’s and Rocco’s dad, my husband and my Fonsi. He’s not a celebrity at home, he’s my husband, my soulmate, he’s my partner. And even when he’s away, our family bonds are very strong, unbreakable.”

