Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky are enjoying quality family time Down Under! The 12 Strong stars showed off adorable new pictures of their young children — India, five, and three-year-old twins Tristan and Sasha —while vacationing on Kangaroo Island in Australia. Elsa, 41, took to her Instagram on Tuesday, February 13, to share a snapshot of herself, Chris and their daughter snuggling some cute koala bears. "Which one is cuter? #kangarooisland #familytrip#solucky #melosllevabaacasa ❤️,” the actress captioned the sweet photo.

VIEW GALLERY Elsa and Chris took their children on vacation to Kangaroo Island in Australia Photo: Instagram/@elsapatakyconfidential

Elsa shared more photos on her Instagram Stories, which featured India getting up close and personal with a white kangaroo. In another picture, Elsa’s husband knelt next to their two sons while they fed a small animal.

On Monday, February 12, the Fate of the Furious star gave fans a sneak peek at her family’s beautiful journey to the vacation spot. She penned, “Starting the morning in #kangarooislandaustralia #familytrip #viajandoporaustralia@australia empezando el día en #kangarooislandaustralia.”

The same day, the Thor actor took to his page to share photos from the family's adventurous outings. Attached to pictures, featuring himself holding snakes and fishing with his kids, the dad-of-three wrote: “Koalas, snakes, sea lions, dolphins, check out #kangarooisland, another amazing place to visit in @australia @sealbay@kiwildlifepark @southaustralia.” Chris also went swimming with dolphins, which he shared a video of on his Instagram account.

VIEW GALLERY Elsa and Chris are parents to three children Photo: Instagram/@elsapatakyconfidential

Chris, 34, and Elsa are finally enjoying time with their family, after spending a small portion of 2017 away from their children while filming 12 Strong. “We did break our rule,” Elsa told HOLA USA! earlier this year. “But it was actually not a long time away, so I thought it was a good experience for both of us to have — doing what we love and what we are passionate about. I loved it.”

That same evening, Chris told reporters that he was looking forward to getting back home to Australia after time away. He said, “We did Thor 3, Avengers 4, then we have a press tour, this is the end of it, so I’m looking forward to getting home and doing nothing.”