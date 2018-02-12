Tom Brady might have lost Super Bowl LII, but his off-season sure is looking up! One week after the Philadelphia Eagles defeated his team, the Patriots quarterback took to his Instagram on Sunday, February 11, to post a picture of himself enjoying a romantic getaway with his wife Gisele Bündchen. Attached to a scenic photo of the couple sharing a sunset kiss, the dad-of-three penned, “This Sunday’s outcome is a lot better than last Sunday’s! #losingstreakstopsatone 😜❤️💯.” Gisele commented on her husband’s photo simply writing, “❤️🙏.”

Tom and Gisele returned to Costa Rica ahead of their ninth wedding anniversary

The football player and supermodel are currently vacationing in Costa Rica, where they have a home. The pair, who tied the knot on February 26, 2009, celebrated their nuptials with a second ceremony that same year in the Central American country. The sunset wedding was held at Gisele’s Costa Rica estate.

Tom’s recent post come three days after he broke his silence following his Super Bowl loss. On February 9, the NFL star wrote, “It has taken me a few days to reflect on our SB loss as well as the great season our team had. There are many emotions when you come up short of your goal. And they are all part of learning and growing in this journey of life. Learning turns everything into a postitive. And the number one feeling I have had the past 4 days is gratitude.”

The couple tied the knot in a second ceremony in Costa Rica back in April of 2009

Tom went on to express his gratitude for his teammates, coaches, fans and this year’s champions, the Eagles. The 40-year-old, who is a father to Benjamin, Vivian and Jack — from a previous relationship — wrapped his post writing, “And gratitude to my family and friends who continue to love and support my dreams. Thank you all. I love you all.”

Gisele consoled Tom Brady after his Super Bowl loss

Tom found comfort in the arms of his wife after the February 4th game. Gisele, 37, penned supportive words for her husband one day after the 2018 Super Bowl. Alongside a heartwarming photo of herself consoling her husband after the big game, Gisele wrote, “Congratulations Eagles for winning the Super bowl, what a game that was! Congratulations Patriots for giving your best and to my love, we are incredibly proud of you because we are able to see ever day all the commitment, sacrifice and hard work that you have devoted to become the best in what you do. We love you! ❤️.”