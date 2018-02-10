Sofia Vergara wants you to have an “amazing” Valentine’s Day! With the loved-up holiday just around the corner, the Modern Family star is sharing her secrets for making unforgettable memories with that special someone. Partnered with Head & Shoulders, the 45-year-old beauty posted a video to her Instagram, where she gives fans some tricks for making heart day the best it can be. The Colombian talent even opens up about how she’s celebrating with her husband Joe Manganiello. “My tips for an amazing Valentine’s Day,” she wrote in the caption.

Scroll down for video

Sofía Vergara offered up tips for having an 'amazing' Valentine's Day Photo: Instagram/@sofiavergara

“First, is to get your valentine something that you know they’re going to enjoy,” the actress says, looking stunning in an off-the-shoulder red dress. “I think people love to get candy or a dessert that they love.” To hit the point home, Sofía then reveals one of the things she’s getting her love: “I’m getting Joe a bunch of his favorite donuts, but don’t tell him!”

MORE: The secret message Joe Manganiello wrote in his suit for Sofía Vergara revealed

“Next, you need to plan for your day! I have to work all day on Modern Family so I need to make sure that I can be ready at night to go to dinner with Joe,” The Female Brain star continues to say in the clip. “I love to use products that I know are going to last the whole day. Like Head & Shoulders smooth and silky! If I wash my hair with it in the morning, I know, for sure, it’s going to leave my hair without frizzy the whole day.”

To top it all off, the model gives out one final secret for having the perfect day. “The last tip for all of you ladies is: wear your favorite lipstick! Lipstick makes you look fresh and perfect for Valentine’s.” In the caption, Sofía recommends a “bright red lip.” She then blows a kiss to the camera, signing off with well wishes: “Happy Valentine’s Day!”

Sofía Vergara offered up tips for having an 'amazing' Valentine's Day Photo: Instagram/@sofiavergara

Sofía and her 41-year-old actor love were married back in November of 2015 with a beautiful ceremony in Palm Beach, Florida. The Hollywood lovebirds exchanged vows at the luxurious Breakers Resort in front of a star-studded guest list that included some of the bride's Modern Family co-stars. Click here to relive their lavish big day.