Alicia Vikander gives rare insight into marriage with Michael Fassbender

Alicia Vikander is basking in wedded bliss! The 29-year-old admitted that she has been on cloud nine since tying the knot with Michael Fassbender, 40. The Tomb Raider actress, who is generally private when it comes to her relationship, gave a rare insight into her newlywed life in a new interview with Vogue. “I feel I’m more happy and content than I’ve ever been,” she confessed. Alicia and Michael, who met filming 2016’s The Light Between the Oceans, exchanged vows at the picturesque farmstead La Granja in Ibiza, Spain last October.

As for she would like to work with her husband again, the Oscar-winning actress said, “We had a great experience,” adding, “I think he’s one of the absolute best actors I’ve worked with. Of course he’d done more films than me, but immediately when we started to work together he was so open to wanting me to chip in new ideas and thoughts. He would be like, ‘I’m stuck; what should I do?’ and I would say, ‘You’re asking me?’ That was such a sweet thing. . . . Life is about a lot more than work, but if it’s also your biggest passion, of course it’s something you enjoy talking about.”

