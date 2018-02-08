George Clooney would have given anything up for his wife Amal. The Oscar-winning actor opened up about meeting the human rights attorney in a candid interview during his appearance on Netflix's My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman. “I felt I met someone who I would absolutely trade my life for,” the 56-year-old confessed. “I met someone that her life meant more to me than my life and I never had that experience before.”

He added, "She is sort of this remarkable human being, and now mother, which is something, I suppose, you should assume she would be wonderful at as well, but when you see it in person, it makes you feel incredibly proud and also incredibly small.”

VIEW GALLERY George admitted he would trade his life for Amal Photo: Barry King/Getty Images

The couple tied the knot in 2014 and have since welcomed eight-month-old twins Ella and Alexander. George noted that it’s “very odd” that the purpose of his life no longer centers around him, though he added, "I have to say, before I had the twins, I felt that about her [Amal].”

Aside from welcoming their son and daughter last year, the new parents revealed in their interview — which will be available on Friday, February 9 — that they sponsored, with help from George’s parents, a 23-year-old Yazidi refugee named Hazim Avdal, who is now a student at the University of Chicago.

VIEW GALLERY The couple welcomed their son and daughter on June 6, 2017 Photo: Getty Images

"I remember being so struck by [Hazim's] courage but also just this amazing spirit and how he spoke about even after everything he'd lost, he spoke about a desire for justice, not revenge," Amal, 40, shared. "He spoke about his dream of one day studying in the U.S. and I know we all had the same thought which was, well, maybe there's something we can do to help with that."