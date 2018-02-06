Melania Trump spreads love at hospital, reveals her ‘top priority’ as first lady

Melania Trump got a jump-start on Valentine’s Day! The first lady of the United States helped spread love while visiting Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center on Monday, February 5. The 47-year-old was on hand to learn more about the opioid epidemic in Ohio and visit with some of their young patients.

During her visit, President Donald Trump’s wife dropped by an activity room where she spent time playing with children. The doting mom-one did not come empty-handed. Melania brought Valentines and coloring books for the young patients. The first lady took to her social media accounts to share heartwarming photos of herself and youngsters at the medical center.

VIEW GALLERY Melania passed out Valentines to young patients during her visit to the hospital Photo: Twitter/FLOTUS

In addition to photos, Barron Trump's mother also posted a video montage. Melania put her maternal skills on display in the clip, carrying a young girl and participating in arts and crafts with the children. Attached to the video, the first lady penned: “Thank you @CincyChildrens! Your research on the #OpioidEpidemic and understanding its effect on babies helps us grow in our awareness of the devastating effects it has on children. Also enjoyed spending time with some of your most inspiring young patients!”

After the visit, Melania released a statement reiterating her stance on advocating for children. “Thank you Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center for a very warm and informative visit. I am so grateful for your continued research on combatting opioid abuse and for all you are doing for your patients,” she said. “Children will always be my top priority, and I appreciated the opportunity to visit with the young patients today and witness firsthand their strength and spirit.”

VIEW GALLERY The first lady visited Ohio with her husband on February 5 Photo: Getty Images

Melania looked ultra-chic for the outing wearing a sunny, yellow ensemble. The first lady showed off her fashion credentials sporting a $5,000 coat and sweater by Ralph Lauren, which she teamed with a figure-hugging leather skirt from Pierre Herve. The president's wife's trip came one day before she announced the 2018 White House Easter Egg Roll, which is scheduled to take place on April 2, 2018.