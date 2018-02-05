Gisele Bündchen sure is a model sportsman. The Brazilian beauty turned her husband Tom Brady’s Super Bowl loss into a valuable teaching moment for their young children, Vivian and Benjamin. After the Philadelphia Eagles secured their first Super Bowl championship on Sunday, February 4 against the New England Patriots, the mom-of-two told her sad children (via USA Today), “They haven’t won in a million years.”

“The Eagles won the Super Bowl,” little Vivian said, to which Gisele replied, “Just this time. Daddy won five times. They never won before…Their whole life, they never won a Super Bowl. You have to let someone else win sometimes.’’

Gisele (pictured with her son and daughter after Tom Brady won the 2017 Super Bowl) was spotted consoling her children after Super Bowl LII Photos: Getty Images

The supermodel, who was also joined by Tom’s ten-year-old son Jack, was spotted wiping tears from her eight-year-old son and five-year-old daughter’s eyes. “Sometimes you have to let other people win,’’ she said. “We have to share. Sharing is caring.’’

Upon seeing their father emerge from the locker room, the quarterback’s children squealed, “Daddy.” Tom shared a tender moment hugging his family and speaking to his kids. After the football star retreated back into the locker room, Gisele was seen congratulating members of the Eagles team.

The Brazilian supermodel penned a loving tribute to her quarterback husband after the Patriots lost the Super Bowl Photo: Instagram/gisele

The supermodel, 37, continued to congratulate the winning team on Monday, February 5, while penning supportive words for her husband, 40. Attached to a heartwarming photo of herself consoling Tom after the big game, Gisele wrote, “Congratulations Eagles for winning the Super bowl, what a game that was! Congratulations Patriots for giving your best and to my love, we are incredibly proud of you because we are able to see ever day all the commitment, sacrifice and hard work that you have devoted to become the best in what you do. We love you! ❤️.”