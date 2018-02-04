Congratulations, Kylie Jenner! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star welcomed her first child this past week: a baby girl. Kylie took to social media to confirm the happy news to the world, writing that she had given birth to her and boyfriend Travis Scott's daughter on February 1 at 4:43pm. In a personal statement she posted on Instagram, the 20-year-old revealed that the newborn weighed 8lbs 9oz. and opened up about the last nine months. She apologized to her fans that are used to her documenting every part of her life, saying she chose not to confirm that she was expecting. "I'm sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions," she wrote. "I understand you're use to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world."

The reality star continued: "I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned." She further explained why, saying: "I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness."

Kylie shared a heartfelt video tribute to her new daughter titled 'To our daughter' Photo: Youtube

"Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life changing experience I’ve had in my entire life and I’m actually going to miss it," Kylie continued. "I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could. My beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st and I just couldn't wait to share this blessing. I’ve never felt love and happiness like this I could burst! Thank you for understanding."

Kylie also shared a lengthy docu-style video of her pregnancy to her Youtube page, entitled "To Our Daughter." Opening on a heartfelt throwback shot of her mom Kris Jenner in labor with Kylie herself in 1997, the montage is extremely touching and includes interviews and home video footage. In a nutshell, the 11-minute video provides an amazing look into Kylie's nine-month journey, as she famously hid her pregnancy to prepare. In a special moment, the personality included a quick shot of her and the baby in the delivery room.





The new mom documented her private pregnancy Photo: Youtube

The Kardashian-Jenner clan have been fiercely protective over Kylie, the youngest member of their family. Momager Kris Jenner refused to confirm her daughter's pregnancy; it was widely expected that Kylie would debut her baby bump on the family's Christmas card, or on their reality TV show. Of course, there were signs that showed Kylie's pregnancy. Reports were released that she held a pink-themed baby shower in November, inviting around 30 guests to her lavish mansion in Hidden Hills, California. Kylie had a pajama-themed bash and marquee installed in her garden, where guests helped themselves to a waffle and omelette bar and two large tables brimming with various sweets.





There were only a few photos of taken of Kylie during her pregnancy. The TV star was most recently pictured showing the first signs of a protruding bump in January, when she enjoyed a hike in LA with her mom and best friend Jordyn Woods. Kylie wore a baggy tracksuit, but her growing bump was clearly showing. The newest arrival of the Kardashian-Jenner family will have plenty of love, no doubt: Kylie has five older famous siblings. Of course, her baby will have no shortage of playdates either. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have three young children, their youngest Chicago West appears in the video clip, as does Kourtney Kardashian. Rob Kardashian is the proud father to baby Dream, while Khloé Kardashian is expecting her first child.