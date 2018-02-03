It looks like Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez can now add Super Bowl to their ever-growing list of fantastic dating adventures. On Friday, February 3, the inseparable couple bundled up as they took an evening flight to the upper part of the country, trading the warm weather of L.A. for Minnesota's frigid temperatures. Clad with their children, the 48-year-old entertainer and her 42-year-old boyfriend shared some of their fun journey to the "North Star" state on Instagram, clearing excited for Super Bowl LII weekend.

“Off to Minnesota,” read the text that was stamped on A-Rod’s first Super Bowl getaway related Instagram story. The former pro-athlete filmed as he boarded a private jet from Van Nuys Airport on route to Minneapolis. “Hey everybody, we’re here in L.A. We are heading to Minnesota. The current weather in L.A. is 75 – it’s perfect,” he said over the booming plane engine. He then joked: “We are heading to Minnesota where it’s 7 degrees… not sure how smart that is.” The sports commentator added: “Go Pats!”

Things seemed to heat up a bit inside. Alex shared a glimpse of his talented woman “getting ready” for take off with a little pre-flight boogey. The World of Dance star stood up from her plane seat, smiling as she broke things down for a beat. Jennifer looked cozy chic in a stylish white jumpsuit, matching knit hat and a glamorous camel overcoat with a fur-trimmed collar.

Upon landing, Alex updated fans on their much colder status, filming the group walking off the plane through the brisk air. “Minneapolis, we are here!” he wrote in the caption. Rocking his own oversized winter jacket, A-Rod recorded himself, Jennifer and their respective kids: Max, Natasha and Ella. As the Game of Thrones theme song plays in the background, Alex gets his family involved.

“We just landed in Minnesota. I feel like it’s Game of Thrones. Winter is coming – I lied. Winter is here,” the former Yankee joked. He then turned to J.Lo asking who her favorite character on the hit HBO series is. She tells him that he “looks like one of the Wildlings” from the show, adding that Jon Snow is her favorite. A-Rod gives his final report in the clip, saying: “It’s 7 degrees. There is snow on the ground. The kids are here they are happy and super embarrassed. Go Pats! Let’s go!”