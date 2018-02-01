Maluma may already have an impressive resume of collaborators, but there is still one person at the top of his list, Selena Gomez. “We were in touch,” the Colombian superstar told Entertainment Tonight about their almost duet. “I told her that I wanted to work with her and I don’t know why the things [froze]. She was working on her album, I don’t know, but it would be a pleasure to have the opportunity to work with her.” The 24-year-old jokingly sent out one more request to the Fetish singer: “Selena, please, what’s the status?”

After working with big stars such as Shakira and Ricky Martin – Maluma admitted there is still one celeb that he gets star struck over. “When I met Justin Timberlake in New York I almost died,” he shared. “He knew about my music, he knew about my movement.”

And just like his idol, Maluma is gearing up for a world tour as well as working on his Spanish-English crossover album, F.A.M.E (Faith, Alma, Music, Essence), due out later this year. The “incredible” show will feature lights and dancers, but fans are eager to see if any of his famous friends will make an appearance. “I’m working on it,” the Trap singer said. “Marc[Anthony] is one of my best friends – I hope he can come.” Adding: “I’m going to tell Sharkia and let’s see if Ricky Martin wants to be a part of it too.”

And while the Felices Los 4 singer, who recently confirmed his relationship with model Natalia Barulich, might not have many spare moments in his busy schedule, he also admitted that he does like to keep up with the Kardashians. “It’s like we have something in common,” the GPS singer, whose Instagram following with 30 million people is right up there with Kim Kardashian and her siblings, said. “Every time I see them on the screen, it’s like ‘Oh my god, I lived something like that last week.'” Another reason he loves the E! reality TV series, “I cannot lie, they’re beautiful. That’s [also] why I like the show. I’m not going to lie.”