Jennifer Lopez is taking credit for making David Beckham’s dream come true! After Victoria Beckham’s husband was officially awarded a Miami Major League Soccer team on Monday, January 29, the former soccer star posted a video message from some of his famous pals. In the congratulatory clip, Jennifer Lopez revealed that it was her who introduced the dad-of-four to his now-Fútbol Miami co-owner Marcelo Claure. She said, “David and Marcelo, I had no idea that by introducing you guys, me, history would be made.”

David took to Instagram to share his joy over securing his long-awaited MLS franchise. Attached to a photo from his press conference, the 42-year-old penned, “It's official! This is a city built on dreams and today you made my dream come true. Thank you Miami. @futbolmiamimls #FutbolMiamiMLS.”

VIEW GALLERY Jennifer revealed that she introduced David to his soccer partner Photo: RHONA WISE/AFP/Getty Images

Aside from J.Lo, a number of other famous faces, in addition to David’s children — Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper — congratulated the new soccer club owner. Singer Marc Anthony told David, ‘Welcome to Miami,” while Tom Brady added, “It’ll be a great addition to the MLS.”

Serena Williams told the British athlete, “I’m so excited, so welcome to Miami neighbor!” Victoria also recorded a special message for her husband saying, “We can’t wait to be spending much more time in Miami as a family."

The fashion designer's young children echoed their mom's excitement about traveling to Florida more often. "I'm so excited we get to spend more time in Miami," Cruz said, while Harper sweetly exclaimed: "Hi Daddy! I can't wait to see your first football match." David's oldest sons couldn't have been more proud of their father. "Dad I can't believe you're going to be a club owner, so cool. We're all so proud of you," Brooklyn said, with Romeo adding, "I'm so proud of you, I can't wait to see what players you sign."

Attached to the video of well-wishes, the former Manchester United player wrote, "Thank you so much to my family, friends, partners and all of my fans for the incredible messages of support today! @futbolmiamimls #FutbolMiamiMLS."