Enrique Iglesias' family opens up about his and Anna Kournikova's newborn twins

Enrique Iglesias is basking in fatherhood! The Bailando singer’s mother Isabel Preysler opened up to HOLA! about how her 42-year-old son is adjusting to his new role since welcoming twins Lucy and Nicholas with his longtime love Anna Kournikova. “Enrique is extraordinarily happy,” Isabel, 66, shared. Discussing her grandchildren, she added, "The children are perfect, beautiful and growing phenomenally well."

Tamara Falcó Preysler also couldn’t be happier about the arrival of her niece and nephew. Enrique’s sister revealed to HOLA!, “Lucy looks more like Anna, she is blonde and has blue eyes, and Nico looks more like Enrique, more morenito [a little darker].” Meanwhile Julio Iglesias Jr. said, “My brother will be a great father.”

Anna, 36, and Enrique welcomed their twins back in December after keeping the former tennis star’s pregnancy out of the spotlight. Isabel noted, “It was a perfectly normal pregnancy, she didn’t have to do mandatory bed rest at any time,” adding, “Anna hasn’t had to hide. She has a very simple and homey life.”

The first-time parents officially introduced their newborns on Instagram earlier this month. Posing by themselves with one baby each on their respective accounts, Anna and Enrique captioned their pictures, “My sunshine.”

Enrique and Anna have been together since 2001, after meeting on the set of the singer’s Escape music video. Talking about marriage last summer, Julio Iglesias’ son told the Sun, “We're just as happy. There comes a point when you've been with someone for a certain amount of time that I believe that you are like, married. I guess the only difference is that we haven't walked down the aisle.”

The Hero singer added, “I’ve never really thought marriage would make a difference. Maybe it's because I come from divorced parents, but I don't think you love someone more because of a piece of paper. And nowadays it's not taboo to have kids and not be married. What makes a difference is that you're a good parent.”