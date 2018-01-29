Cristiano Ronaldo made sure to makeup for missing his love Georgina Rodriguez’s 24th birthday! After defeating Valencia CF in the La Liga game in Valencia on Saturday, January 27 — the model’s birthday — the Real Madrid star left his four children at home and whisked the Spanish beauty off on a getaway to Marbella, Spain.

The couple was spotted on Sunday, January 28, dining at a beach club in the scenic city located on southern Spain’s Costa del Sol. Cristiano and his girlfriend were dressed down for the outing with the dad-of-four wearing a shawl collar sweater, black mandarin collar shirt and jeans. The birthday girl coordinated with the 32-year-old wearing a black turtleneck, which she paired with high-waisted jeans and thigh high boots.

VIEW GALLERY The couple, who met in 2016, dined at a beach club in Marbella on January 28 Photo: ©GTRESONLINE

Georgina was pictured shielding her face from the cameras with her black quilted bag, while protective Cristiano placed a reassuring hand around the mom-of-one's shoulder as they made their way back to their car. Later in the evening, the duo, who welcomed their first child together — daughter Alana Martina— in November, were spotted cheersing their glasses at dinner.

VIEW GALLERY Cristiano celebrated his love's birthday after missing her party in Madrid because of work Photo: ©GTRESONLINE

The pair’s vacation follows Georgina’s birthday celebration in Madrid. On January 27, Georgina took to her Instagram to share photos from her party, which Cristiano was noticeably absent from. In one image, the model posed with her balloons and with her guests in another.

VIEW GALLERY The model turned 24 on January 27 Photo: Instagram/georginagio

Alongside the photos, Georgina penned (in Spanish), “Good morning my people! Today on my birthday, I want to thank everyone for loving me, supporting me and accompanying me one more year of my life. I still have to celebrate with many other special people for me ... ❤️.”