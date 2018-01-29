Camila Cabello took center stage at the 60th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday to pay tribute to Dreamers before introducing U2 for their performance. “Tonight, in this room full of music's Dreamers, we remember that this country was built by dreamers, for dreamers, chasing the American dream,” the Havana singer said.

“I'm here on this stage tonight because just like the dreamers my parents brought me to this country with nothing in their pockets but hope,” the 20-year-old continued. “They showed me what it means to work twice as hard and never give up, and honestly, no part of my journey is any different from theirs.”

Camila paid tribute to Dreamers at the 2018 Grammy Awards

Camila, who was born in Cuba, immigrated to the United States after leaving her native country for Mexico when she was a young girl. She said, “I'm a proud Cuban-Mexican immigrant, born in eastern Havana, standing in front of you on the Grammy stage in New York City, and all I know is, just like dreams, these kids can't be forgotten and are worth fighting for.”

The Havana singer joined Kesha on stage for a powerful performance

During the awards show on January 28, the former Fifth Harmony star also showed her support for the Time’s Up movement joining Kesha in her powerful performance of Praying alongside fellow singers like Cyndi Lauper, Andra Day, Julia Michaels and Bebe Rexha. The female artists all wore white in solidarity for victims of sexual harassment and assault.

Kesha, who is nominated for two 2018 Grammy Awards, has spoken out about sexual assault in the industry, accusing her former producer Dr. Luke of abuse. However in 2016, a judge dismissed the 30-year-old’s claims in the ongoing lawsuit.