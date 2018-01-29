Cardi B has big plans for 2018 – and at the top of her list is saying “I do” to her fiancé Offset. “I really do want to get married this year," the No Limit rapper told E!'s Giuliana Rancic ahead of the 60th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday. “We have to figure it out. We both dropping albums – he already dropped his, I’m dropping an album and touring.” The two-time Grammy nominee and Offset, who is a member of the rap group Migos, got engaged after the Bad and Bougie rapper popped the question with an 8-carat ring in October 2017. The 25-year-old continued: “There are so many things I’m planning to do. It’s not just a one day thing, it’s a one week and a half thing. You know we have to do a honeymoon.”

CLICK FOR FULL GALLERY

VIEW GALLERY Cardi opened up about her wedding plans Photo: Getty Images

After flashing her ring, the rapper added: “He did good girl. It makes me feel good. Even when we do get into bad arguments, you’ll be like, ‘Does he really love me.’" She then quickly added, "He bought me a half million dollar ring, yeah he does.”

MORE: Cardi B talks her proposal and how she got her name

The MotorSport rapper is nominated in two categories, Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance, for her history-making single Bodak Yellow. On her first time at the Grammys, the Bronx native is feeling “butterflies” all over. “I’m really nervous, overwhelmed and everything,” she shared.

VIEW GALLERY The No Limit rapper got engaged to rapper Offset in October 2017 Photo: Getty Images

The rapper also couldn't believe her eyes when she received a written note from legendary Bono inside Madison Square Garden. She took to her Instagram to share a video of a note she received from U2 frontman. “I can’t believe it!” she said. “Nobody talk to me now. Where’s Bono? And our names both start with a ‘B.’”

MORE: Could Cardi B and Jennifer Lopez be working on new music together