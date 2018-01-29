President Donald Trump has opened up about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship and, more specifically, their upcoming wedding. While speaking with Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan in a world exclusive interview, which aired on Sunday, January 28 in England, Donald was asked whether or not he had been invited to the royal wedding on May 19. "Not that I know of," he told his friend Piers. The host then went on to drill the President on if he would like to attend, to which he answered: "I want them to be happy, I really want them to be happy. They look like a lovely couple." Piers added: "Meghan Markle did say you were a divisive misogynist." To that, Trump simply repiled: "Well, I still hope they're happy."

Donald Trump opened up to Piers Morgan for a new interview

The 71-year-old former reality star went on to mention that his late mother Mary Anne MacLeod Trump had a "great sense of regal." Touching on the topic of Britain's royalty, he added: "She had a love for the Queen. She had a love for the Royal Family. She really respected the Queen, and she loved the pomp and ceremony. The fact is, she loved the UK." About a year ago, Donald had accepted an invitation for a state visit to the UK from Prime Minister Theresa May, but no date had been set.

Donald Trump called Prince Harry and Meghan Markle a 'lovely couple'

Harry and Meghan are set to be married at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018. In a statement previously released by Kensington Palace, Windsor was noted as a “very special place” for the 33-year-old Prince, as he and the Suits star have regularly visited together there over the last year and a half. “They are grateful to The Queen for granting them permission for the use of the Chapel.” The happy couple, who have been leading the planning of their wedding, want the special day to be a “celebratory moment for their friends and family.”

