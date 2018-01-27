Stars like Gina Rodriguez and America Ferrera once again took to social media to ignite change in the film industry. Propelled by the women’s movement, Hollywood ladies took part in the hashtag “female filmmaker Friday” on January 26. With statistics showing an alarmingly low number of female directors being behind acclaimed films, celebrities shared photos of themselves directing and working behind the camera to call for a revolution. The movement comes on the heels of Lady Bird director Greta Gerwig becoming only the fifth woman ever to receive an Oscar nomination for “Best Director.”

CLICK FOR FULL GALLERY

VIEW GALLERY

Gina Rodriguez shared a photo of her directing Jane the Virgin Photo: Twitter/@HereIsGina

Gina Rodriguez participated on Twitter, writing: “#femalefilmmakerfriday my 1st experience directing was on the show #JanetheVirgin it was afforded to me by Wonder Woman @JennieUrman.” She continued to write: “As a woman of color and the star of the show I found it both challenging and invigorating! I can and I did! Just the beginning.” The 33-year-old powerhouse shared a photo of herself grinning as she posed with a director’s chair.

RELATED: America Ferrera and Gina Rodriguez host 'fierce latinas' at star-studded power lunch

America Ferrera shared photos from the set of Parental Guidance Photo: Instagram/@americaferrera

America Ferrera also created a post dedicated to her time helming projects. Along with a collection of photos of her on the set of a 2008 short film, the 33-year-old wrote: “My first time directing in 2008 on a short film called PARENTAL GUIDANCE. I made so many mistakes but I learned two important things: that I love directing & I have good instincts! If I can do it, YOU CAN DO IT! Learn from your mistakes & keep going!” The former Ugly Betty star has also directed an episode of her hit NBC show Superstore.

MORE: Stars wear black to the 2018 Golden Globes for Time's Up

Aline Brosh McKenna, co-creator and showrunner of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, seems to be one of the people who started the important conversation, writing on Twitter: “We were planning this for 2/2 but people were excited, so let’s go for it! My friend Tamra Davis recently posted a photo of herself directing and it inspired me, so I invited some women to do the same.” The Devil Wears Prada director added: “It’s hard to become what you do not see.”

VIEW GALLERY

Whitney Cummings also posted a photo for #FemaleFilmmakerFriday Photo: Twitter/@whitneycummings

Other high profile personalities to get in on the action were A Winkle In Time director Ava DuVernay, Lesli Linka Glatter (who has directed episodes of Homeland and Mad Men and Julie Plec, executive producer of The Vampire Diaries. Whitney Cummings also commented on the social media dialogue, sharing a photo of herself directing. The comedian, who directed the upcoming flick The Female Brain (which stars Sofia Vergara), echoed Aline’s words in the caption, writing: “Because you can’t become what you don’t see, today is #femalefilmmakerfriday.”