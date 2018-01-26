Maluma confirms relationship with Natalia Barulích, debuts new video with Shakira

Maluma has officially set the record straight on his current relationship status. While talking to Despierta América’s Luis Sandoval, the GPS singer confirmed that he is dating Natalia Barulích. “I'm dating her. She is a very special girl, very pretty. We love each other so much. We are starting a relationship,” he said.

The Colombian heartthrob added, “For the first time I can talk about the subject in front of the cameras. I have always said that my private life is my private life, but as it also says: you can not cover the sun with just one finger." Photos of the pair packing on PDA during a romantic stroll in Italy were published earlier this month.

VIEW GALLERY Maluma confirmed that he is dating model Natalia Barulích Photo: The Grosby Group

Maluma, who turns 24 on January 28, and Natalia were photographed walking hand-in-hand as they took in the sites and shared a couple of kisses, after enjoying a boat ride in Portofino. Maluma confessed, "The photos have come out and I love that my fans see me as an ordinary human being that I have the right to fall in love with.”

Up until now, Maluma and Natalia have kept fans guessing about their relationship status. The model appeared as the singer’s leading lady in his music video for his single, Felices Los 4. After the video’s release, the pair were spotted sharing a table and holding hands at the 2017 Global Gift Gala in Mexico.

VIEW GALLERY The singer and Shakira released their new music video for their song Trap on January 26 Photo: YouTube

Aside from recently confirming his romance, Maluma also dropped a new steamy music video with Shakira for their song Trap on Friday, January 26. “We worked on this song almost a year ago when we were working the Chantaje song in Barcelona, and I told her that there was a genre that is happening in the streets and the underground world," he told E! News. "She loved it and then we did a new song. Wait for it, because I think you're going to like it. It's very sensual, but it has a lot of concepts."

