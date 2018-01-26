Vanessa Hudgens on her friendship with Jennifer Lopez and their double dates

Vanessa Hudgens has found a forever friend in Jennifer Lopez! The 29-year-old actress and the Amor, Amor, Amor singer, 48, recently wrapped their upcoming film Second Act — and their off-screen bond couldn’t be stronger. “It was amazing. I fell in love with her,” Vanessa told HOLA! USA on Thursday, January 25, at the Delta Airlines pre-Grammys celebration in New York City. “I just love her. She’s so sweet. She texts me and checks in on me and she’s become such a friend,” she added. “I’m obsessed with her.”

CLICK FOR FULL GALLERY

VIEW GALLERY Vanessa and Jennifer became friends while filming their upcoming movie Photo: Instagram/@jlo

Just like any pair of BFFs, Vanessa and Jennifer enjoyed double date nights with their respective boyfriends Austin Butler and Alex Rodriguez. “We went to her house and she cooked for us,” the High School Musical alum shared. “She’s amazing.”

MORE: Jennifer Lopez and Vanessa Hudgens celebrate wrapping Second Act in NYC

Of course Jennifer's love also came with words of wisdom for the former Disney star. “She loved it too,” Vanessa said when asked about their conversations. “I was like ‘Girl, we need to have these talks more often.’ Her advice to me was to look at the people I aspire to be like and see what their team is. I feel a big part of being in the business is making sure you have the right team, because if you’re doing your art and it’s not going out to the right places, it’s not going to get you where you want to be," adding, "So team is very important."

VIEW GALLERY Jennifer and Vanessa filmed Second Act in New York City Photo: GC Images

While Vanessa and Jennifer won't be teaming up in NYC for any Grammys festivities, they will be reuniting soon enough. "I’m actually going out to see her perform. She’s performing the Saturday before the Super Bowl," Vanessa shared. Last month, Jennifer gave fans a look at her and Vanessa's friendship with a sweet selfie, which she captioned: “Love this little one... 👯♂️💕 #secondact#classandsass #mayaandzoe."

Second Act is set to hit theatres later this year.