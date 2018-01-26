Ximena Duque’s baby girl has made her grand debut! The actress introduced her daughter Luna to the world on Thursday, January 25, finally showing off her newborn. The mom-of-two posted a video montage of herself, husband Jay Adkins and her son Christian — from a previous relationship — presenting their “princess Luna.”

Attached to the heartwarming video, Ximena wrote (in Spanish): “The dreams come true and the promises of God are fulfilled ... Here our princess @ lunaadkins3 is our dream come true and come to our home to complement us. God reward me with a wonderful husband @ jayadkins3 who only lives and sees US.”

The couple introduced their daughter Luna on social media

She continued: “He blessed me with the greatest gift 13 years ago with the arrival of my son @ carabiascristan and now my princess @ lunaadkins3 I promise to take care of them and protect them today and always. I love them #family #family #love #love #luna #babygirl.”

Jay also took to social media to share a tender photo of himself with his “princess,” in addition to a moving tribute. “I never in a million years thought you would change my entire world in an instance. When I met your mother @ximenaduque I never thought I could love another human being like her. Well, the moment I laid eyes on you that all changed. I fell more in love with her, and I fell in love with you,” he captioned the post.

Luna was born on January 14

The doting dad added, “You will always be my princess and i promise to give you the best life. You are my world, you are my everything. You are the most precious little girl on this earth. Te Ama Tanto mi amor. @lunaadkins3.”

In addition to her parents’ Instagram accounts, Luna also made her big debut on her personal page, which already has over 100 thousand followers. “Luna Adkins nice to meet you 😊," the caption read alongside a photo of the nearly two-week-old wearing a onesie embossed with the words “Hello World I’m Luna."

Ximena's daughter was born after nearly 40 hours of labor

Ximena, 32, and Jay welcomed their first child together on January 14. Luna was born after almost 40 hours of labor. The Colombian beauty announced her daughter’s arrival one day later with a photo of her baby girl's feet. At the time, Ximena revealed, “@lunaadkins3 arrived yesterday January 14 at 4:56 p.m. at that time our world stopped and our life changed forever ... It was not an easy delivery, 39 and a half hours of delivery and I with a few complications but thanks to God here we are healthy, saved and happy.”