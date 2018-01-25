Potential royal wedding attendee Priyanka Chopra couldn’t be happier for her pal Meghan Markle’s upcoming nuptials to Prince Harry. The Quantico star opened up to E! News about the engaged pair’s romance, while admitting that the Suits alum will be a perfect addition to the royal family.

“They're so happy and so in love. It's so normal and sweet but yet not normal at all, so I'm super happy for her, I really am,” Priyanka said.

Priyanka revealed that she has not met Prince Harry

As for whether she’s met her friend’s fiancé, the Bollywood beauty confessed, “No I haven’t met him. I mean I've spoken to Meg a couple times, but I haven't been around in London like at all."

Priyanka also admitted that she is already pondering what to get the royal bride-to-be for her wedding day. "From what I’ve always known of Meghan, she’s not someone who’s very materialistic. She really isn’t. If you give her a book, she'll be happy. Like, as long as it's thoughtful,” the Baywatch actress said.

The actress said that her friend will be an icon for young girls

She continued, “So I don't think it'll be really hard cause she's never been the kind of girl who's like 'Oh, I want the newest bag,' or 'I want…' She's just a very girl's girl. She's very down to earth, so I don't think it'll be really hard."

Priyanka noted that her friend’s personality will make her an asset to the British royal family. The 35-year-old said, “Meghan is just super down to earth and really chill, and she always has been that, and she’s still like that so that’s what I love about her and that’s why she’s such a — I think she’ll be really an icon for young girls around the world.”