Alex Rodriguez faced his toughest competitor to date! During his appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, January 23, the retired New York Yankee went head-to-head in a hitting contest with 22-month-old viral sensation Asher Willing. Asher, who sent the Internet in a frenzy with his impressive baseball skills, was a good sport as he was carried onstage by his father Cory – delivering high-fives to Alex and Jimmy. The pint-sized baseball player was dressed in a blue and white baseball t-shirt and equipped with his own bat.

VIEW GALLERY Alex faced off in a batting contest against 22-month-old Asher Willing Photo: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

The rules worked in his favor, as the 41-year-old MLB legend had to swing with an Asher-sized bat and his left hand. Before taking the mound, Jennifer Lopez's boyfriend, who retired in 2016, joked about his skills saying: “Asher saw me hit my last year, so he’s not really intimidated, he’s like ‘this is going to be easy.’” Watch below to find out who won the adorable competition.

