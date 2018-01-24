Elsa Pataky is opening up about the strains Hollywood put on the early stages of her marriage to Chris Hemsworth. “I think any time you start a family without knowing each other that much, it can be complicated,” the Elle Australia cover star told the magazine's February issue. “He was very young to be starting a family, and at the same time he was juggling that with his career and it was sometimes difficult, there was so much going on.”

Elsa, who has been married to her 12 Strong co-star for seven years, admitted that Chris' secret to making their marriage strong was keeping her and their three children, India, five and three-year-old twins Tristan and Sasha first. The 41-year-old actress shared, “He was always trying to be the best dad and has never failed to make me feel like his family is the most important thing to him and [going through that] is how we’ve become so strong together.”

The Fate of the Furious star confessed that starting a family changed her perspective on working. “It’s interesting how you can be a successful woman who has been working her whole life, and then you have kids and suddenly your career isn’t as important and you don’t appreciate it as much, and you think ‘What am I doing?'" Elsa said. “I have been fighting all my life for this and now I don’t know if I really want it.”

She continued: “It’s unfair in a way, because I don’t think men go through that. But when you become a mom, everything that was important goes into second position. You change a lot, you mature, you see life differently and learn so many things.”

Last year, Chris opened up about the sacrifices his wife has made for their family. “My wife and I fell in love, had kids, didn’t really see each other for a few years, then fell back in love,” the 34-year-old told GQ Australia. “In terms of work, she’s certainly given up more than I have. She’d like me to step back and be at home with the kids more, and of course, I want that too. But I feel like I’m at this crucial point in my career – I’ve just got to set up for longevity or I’ll slip off.”