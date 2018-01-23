Shakira and Gerard Piqué’s son Milan turns five with star-studded party

Talk about birthday goals! Shakira and Gerard Piqué treated their son Milan to an all-star birthday celebration on Monday. The couple’s firstborn, who turned five on January 22, marked his special day with a party held at a well-known hotel in Barcelona, near Camp Nou — the home stadium of FC Barcelona. A number of Gerard's FC Barcelona teammates attended the festivities with their families.

Among the guests was Luis Suárez, who arrived with his wife Sofía Balbi and their two children, Delfina and Benjamín. There, the Uruguayan player met up with Argentine soccer star Leo Messi and his wife, Antonella, who is pregnant with her third child.

VIEW GALLERY The couple celebrated their son Milan's fifth birthday in Barcelona Photo: Instagram/3gerardpique

Andrés Iniesta, who is captain of FC Barcelona, also attended the party with his wife Anna Ortiz and their children, Valeria, Paolo and Siena. Defensive midfielder Sergio Busquets was pictured arriving to the celebration carrying his little boy Enzo, while his wife, Elena Galera, toted Milan’s birthday present.

In addition to Gerard’s fellow Barcelona players, the 30-year-old’s grandparents Amador Bernabéu and Montserrat Guitart stepped out for their great-grandson's party. Shakira and her longtime love are also parents to two-year-old son Sasha.

VIEW GALLERY Shakira and the soccer star share two sons together Photo: James Devaney/Getty Images

For her 2017 September HOLA! USA cover story, the Colombian superstar, 40, opened up about she and Gerard balance their family life with their demanding careers. Shakira shared: “We try to do the best we can. There’s a lot of love; that’s the foundation of any family. You have to take care of it and dedicate time. Family is the most important thing for me; the rest is secondary.”