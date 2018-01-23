Oscars 2018: Guillermo del Toro's film leads the pack, plus more nominees

Hollywood's biggest night is just around the corner! On Tuesday, January 23, the nominees for the 90th annual Academy Awards were announced. This year’s contenders include Mexican director Guillermo del Toro for his film The Shape of Water, which leads the pack with 13 nods — followed by Dunkirk with eight and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri with seven. Meanwhile, Disney’s Pixar movie Coco that celebrates Mexican culture scored twos nomination for Best Original Song and Best Animated Feature.
Among the Tinseltown stars hoping to win the coveted golden statuette at the March 4th ceremony hosted by Jimmy Kimmel are Meryl Streep, who broke her own Oscar record receiving her 21st acting nomination, Denzel Washington, Daniel Day-Lewis, Octavia Spencer and more.
Best Picture:
Call Me by Your Name
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Get Out
Lady Bird
Phantom Thread
The Post
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Actress:
Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Meryl Streep, The Post
Best Actor:
Timothee Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name
Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.
Best Supporting Actress:
Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water
Best Supporting Actor:
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Director:
Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread
Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water
Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird
Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
Jordan Peele, Get Out
Best Adapted Screenplay:
Call Me by Your Name (James Ivory)
The Disaster Artist (Scott Neustadter & Michael H. Weber)
Logan
Molly's Game (Aaron Sorkin)
Mudbound (Dee Rees & Virgil Williams)
Best Original Screenplay:
The Big Sick (Emily V. Gordon & Kumail Nanjiani)
Get Out (Jordan Peele)
Lady Bird (Greta Gerwig)
The Shape of Water (Guillermo del Toro & Vanessa Taylor)
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (Martin McDonagh)
Best Animated Feature Film:
The Boss Baby
The Breadwinner
Coco
Ferdinand
Loving Vincent
Best Costume Design:
Beauty and the Beast (Jacqueline Durran)
Darkest Hour (Jacqueline Durran)
Phantom Thread (Mark Bridges)
The Shape of Water (Luis Sequeira)
Victoria & Abdul (Consolata Boyle)
The 2018 Academy Awards air live Sunday, March 4, on ABC.