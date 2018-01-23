Oscars 2018: Guillermo del Toro's film leads the pack, plus more nominees

Hollywood's biggest night is just around the corner! On Tuesday, January 23, the nominees for the 90th annual Academy Awards were announced. This year’s contenders include Mexican director Guillermo del Toro for his film The Shape of Water, which leads the pack with 13 nods — followed by Dunkirk with eight and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri with seven. Meanwhile, Disney’s Pixar movie Coco that celebrates Mexican culture scored twos nomination for Best Original Song and Best Animated Feature.

Among the Tinseltown stars hoping to win the coveted golden statuette at the March 4th ceremony hosted by Jimmy Kimmel are Meryl Streep, who broke her own Oscar record receiving her 21st acting nomination, Denzel Washington, Daniel Day-Lewis, Octavia Spencer and more.

VIEW GALLERY Meryl Streep is nominated for her role in The Post Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage

Best Picture:

Call Me by Your Name

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Get Out

Lady Bird

Phantom Thread

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Actress:

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Meryl Streep, The Post

Best Actor:

Timothee Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name

Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Best Supporting Actress:

Mary J. Blige, Mudbound

Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

VIEW GALLERY Director Guillermo del Toro's movie The Shape of Water scored 13 nominations Photo: Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Images

Best Supporting Actor:

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water

Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Director:

Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread

Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water

Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird

Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk

Jordan Peele, Get Out

Best Adapted Screenplay:

Call Me by Your Name (James Ivory)

The Disaster Artist (Scott Neustadter & Michael H. Weber)

Logan

Molly's Game (Aaron Sorkin)

Mudbound (Dee Rees & Virgil Williams)

VIEW GALLERY Disney's Coco earned two Oscar nominations Photo: DIsney

Best Original Screenplay:

The Big Sick (Emily V. Gordon & Kumail Nanjiani)

Get Out (Jordan Peele)

Lady Bird (Greta Gerwig)

The Shape of Water (Guillermo del Toro & Vanessa Taylor)

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (Martin McDonagh)

Best Animated Feature Film:

The Boss Baby

The Breadwinner

Coco

Ferdinand

Loving Vincent

Best Costume Design:

Beauty and the Beast (Jacqueline Durran)

Darkest Hour (Jacqueline Durran)

Phantom Thread (Mark Bridges)

The Shape of Water (Luis Sequeira)

Victoria & Abdul (Consolata Boyle)

The 2018 Academy Awards air live Sunday, March 4, on ABC.