Thalia reunites with sister Laura Zapata to celebrate their grandmother's birthday

Thalia had a special reunion when she made her return to Mexico over the weekend. The singer was reunited with her older half-sister Laura Zapata on Sunday, January 21, for their grandmother Eva Mange’s 100th birthday celebration. The milestone occasion marked the first time that Thalia, 46, and Laura, 61, have been together in three years – after a family feud put a strain on their relationship.

Thalia and Laura's grandmother celebrated her 100th birthday with the family Photo: Instagram/@thalia

The 15: A Quinceañera Story director opened up about returning home for the celebration saying: “It is a blessing to be here. To be able to enjoy my grandma’s face, her eyes, her skin, her words, her blessings and her kisses,” she told Mexican morning show Hoy. “It’s a celebration day, 100 years! She saw the world change, everything change.”

Thalia, who is married to music executive Tommy Mottola shared that her two young children, Mateo, six, and Sabrina, 10, sent gifts for their great-grandmother. “They sent her beautiful letters they wrote. Pictures they did, really beautiful, and some drawings,” she said. “They sent a huge cake, they told me, ‘Go and buy the biggest cake you can find.”

On Sunday, Thalia shared a picture of her and the birthday girl next to a reflective note about the celebration. "💖💖 Today was an unforgettable day! God gave us the blessing of celebrating our grandmother’s 100th birthday!!! Eva Mange Márquez, I LOVE YOU. 💗.”

The celebrations for Thalia and Laura’s grandmother started earlier in the week with both women taking to their social media accounts to post sweet tributes to their family matriarch on her actual birthday. On Thursday, Laura took to her Instagram to share a picture of a birthday cake with a ‘100’ candle next to the caption, "Starting the day of the centenary of Doña Eva Mange thanks God 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻.”

Thalia posted a special tribute to her grandmother ahead of the birthday party Photo: Instagram/@thalia

The same day, Thalia shared a throwback picture of her grandmother with her son alongside an endearing message that read "Happy Birthday Grandma! 100 years are fulfilled today since you saw the light for the first time from the beautiful beaches of La Paz, Baja California. We love you so much granny! Sabrina, Mateo, Tommy and I celebrate your life! 🎁🌸🎂🎈🎉 # happy birthday # 100 #happybirthday # 100years 🎁🎉😍💋."