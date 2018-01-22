Anna Kournikova has all the right moves. The new mom shared a fun video of her dancing along to partner Enrique Iglesias’ new single El Bano while on a boat over the weekend. In the clip, the 36-year-old former tennis champion can be seen in a black tracksuit and aviator shades as she dances to the hit single in the Florida sunshine. "#seriousmoves 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 #elbaño," she captioned the video. The fun clip is the first time the Russian beauty has appeared in a video since she and Enrique, 42, welcomed their twins, Nicholas and Lucy, last month.

Anna and Enrique welcomed their twins in December Photo: Instagram/@annakournikova

Last week, the Miami-based couple took to their respective Instagram pages to show off the first images of their babies. The famously private pair managed to keep their pregnancy a secret for its entirety, before announcing the twins' arrival in December. Enrique's mom Isabel told HOLA! that "Enrique is extraordinarily happy."

The pair showed off the first images of the twins on their respective social media accounts Photo: Instagram/@enriqueiglesias

The Russian tennis star seems to have made a habit of jamming to Enrique's songs on boats. In 2016, Anna showed off her toned body in sportswear while dancing to Enrique's Duele el Corazón and singing every word perfectly. She shared the videos on Instagram, captioning them "the dancing marathon continues", "#dancewithme” and “#dancingfool".

Anna and Enrique have been together for 16 years and met on the set of Enrique's Escape music video. Despite numerous marriage rumors, the couple have made it clear that they have no plans to wed in the near future. Speaking to HOLA! in 2012, Anna explained: "I believe in marriage and commitment, but I'm happy as I am."