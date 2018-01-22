Gina Rodriguez continued to celebrate the TIME’S UP movement while walking the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards carpet in L.A. on Sunday, January 21. The Jane the Virgin star not only vocalized her unwavering support for the legal defense fund, but displayed it in style by fastening one of their pins to her stunning beaded gown from Rasario. During the PEOPLE, Entertainment Weekly & TNT Official SAG Awards Red Carpet Live Show, Gina further opened up about the crusade, saying: “For me it means the world because we start to talk about inclusivity.” She candidly added: “That is the reason why I love to speak about Time’s Up.”

Gina Rodiguez flaunted a fabulous dress and TIME'S UP pin at the 2018 SAG Awards Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

The 33-year-old Golden Globe winner, who attended the awards ceremony at The Shrine Auditorium with her CW co-star Yael Grobglas (who she referred to as her "sister" on Twitter), touted the importance of the initiative. TIME’S UP gained momentum earlier this month during the Golden Globe Awards, when celebrity attendees opted to wear black in order to raise awareness and help end sexual harassment.

At the SAG Awards, Gina went on to express her feelings on Latinos in Hollywood, urging that the group is still marginalized today. “We are still very sadly underrepresented,” the actress said point blank. “Studios, I love you guys. Latinos hold studios up, so cast us in your films so that we can be a part of the growing demographic!” The star continued to plea for representation while talking with E! News, saying: "Yay Sony for putting a Latino as the lead because barley people do that. I mean, we do make 55 million plus in the country. No big deal. You should throw us in a movie or two. It would make sense. We do buy one in every four tickets, every single weekend, and make sure that your movies do well. So, it would do you service. Not only of service, it would be, I don't know...intergrity. So, thank you Paramount and Sony because you two are doing it, you're opening up the doors."

Gina attended the 2018 ceremony with her Jane the Virgin co-star Photo: Twitter/@hereisgina

One of the ways the talent believes that things can change for the better is through women raising their voices and openly joining the dialogue on diversity. “It’s necessary for all the women, intersectionality, when speaking about women to be a part of these conversations,” she said. “Women of color are needed to speak up and to be a part of this movement.”

Megan Mullally and Gina Rodriguez presented during the 24th Annual SAG Awards Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Gina was also among the long list of female presenters at the 24th annual SAG evening. The Deepwater Horizon star stepped onto the stage alongside Meghan Mullally during the live show. The night celebrated women with other female presenters including: Halle Berry, Olivia Munn, Emma Stone, Lupita Nyong'o and Marisa Tomei.