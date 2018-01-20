While wishing Michelle Obama a happy birthday on social media, America Ferrera revealed the big secret she had previously shared with her. Before her official announcement, the 33-year-old actress divulged to the former first lady that she was expecting her first child! America gave the January 17 birthday girl a shout-out on her Instagram, posting a cute photo of the pair. Along with it, she wrote: “That moment when you get to take a picture with Michelle Obama, so you take the opportunity to tell her you’re secretly pregnant.”

America Ferrera shared a secret she told to Michelle Obama Photo: Instagram/@americaferrera

“She couldn’t have been sweeter about it,” the Superstore star continued. “Happy Birthday Mrs. O!!! So glad you’re on this planet.” America, who chose New Year’s Eve to proudly tell the world that she and her husband Ryan Piers Williams are expecting, appeared delighted to be posing with Michelle, who turned 54 this past week. The former Ugly Betty star smiled from ear to ear, looking adorable in a wine-colored blouse. Michelle maintained her ever-elegant style, flaunting floral glam in a long yellow dress.

The power picture earned celebrity “likes” from America's star friends, including: Jessica Chastain and Orange Is the New Black’s Elizabeth Rodriguez. Elizabeth also commented on the birthday post, excitedly writing: “OMG! I love love love this picture.” It seems Michelle and America have a lot in common, both now considered fixtures in the gender equality movement.

Michelle and her husband Barack Obama have developed a legacy of fighting for gender equality. Meanwhile, America is among public figured who have teamed up for a new anti-harassment initiative called TIME’S UP. The movement follows 2017’s #MeToo campaign, which resulted after a number of sexual misconduct allegations in the entertainment industry came to light. TIME’S UP is powered by women and addresses the inequality and injustice in the workplace.” The website noted, “No more silence. No more waiting. No more tolerance for discrimination, harassment or abuse.”